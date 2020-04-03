Hallemann Selected For All-Star Game

Greenville High School Senior Megan Hallemann is an all-star basketball player.

She was selected to play in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 1A-2A all-star game in June.

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus situation, the game had to be cancelled.

All-star players will be recognized this fall in the IBCA Hall of Fame program book.

In her senior season, Hallemann averaged 12 points and nine rebounds per game for the Lady Comets. She was named to the IBCA Class 2A third team and was an Associated Press honorable mention player.