Hallemann Signs With Rend Lake

Greenville Lady Comets’ Megan Hallemann will take her basketball talents to Rend Lake Community College next school year.

Hallemann has signed a letter of intent to play the next two seasons for the Warriors.

After a very successful high school career, the 6-4 center said she looks forward to the college game. She said she’s nervous bus exciting to take on the challenge.

Following her senior season, Hallemann was named a Class 2A third team all-stater by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and received Class 2A honorable mention from the Associated Press.

She was named to the South Central Conference all-conference first team.

Hallemann finished her high school career with 557 blocked shots, sixth most in Illinois high school girls’ basketball history.

She totaled 1,153 points, third all-time in Lady Comets’ history; and 744 career rebounds, second in school history.

Megan is the daughter of Cathy and Russel Hallemann of Sorento.