Pickett To Play For Fontbonne

Rylee Pickett, a senior at Greenville High School, will play college basketball, beginning in the fall.

She has signed a letter of intent with Fontbonne University in St. Louis.

Rylee is excited to be playing college basketball. She said she’s met some players and the coaches and she really likes the team. Rylee also want to study speech pathology and Fontbonne has a good program. She said the team does a lot of three-point shooting, so she believes she’ll be a good fit.

At the conclusion of this past season at GHS, Pickett received all-state honorable mention from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. She was on the South Central Conference’s third team.

Pickett finished her career as the best three-point shooter in Lady Comets’ history, making 38 percent of her attempts. Her 137 made three-pointers is second in school history. She finished her career with 866 points and 208 assists.

Rylee is the daughter of Sonya and Stan Pickett of Greenville.