Pickett A Featured Athlete

This is the 54th year for the St. Louis Post Dispatch Scholar Athlete Program.

This week one of the feature articles in the newspaper was about Greenville High School Senior Rylee Pickett,

The story talks about Pickett’s basketball career at GHS, the inspiration she received from a cousin, who suffered a stroke and has almost fully recovered, and Rylee’s next step in life, attending Fontbonne University to play basketball and major in speech pathology.

She is the daughter of Stan and Sonya Pickett.