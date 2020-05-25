Recognizing GHS Senior Athletes

The COVID-19 pandemic not only changed the education situation for all students, but also put an early end to the sports careers of senior spring athletes.

WGEL wants to recognize those Greenville High School seniors who were not able to play their final season in high school.

The soccer girls are Grace Baum, Hannah Simpson and Brenna Weiss.

Boys’ tennis players are Daniel Kester and Christian Earth.

In track, the athletes are Abby Brunk, Deniese Gilliam, Savanna Graham, Jacqui Sabnal, Eli Borwick, Josh Doty, Timo Ordonez, Anthony Tucker and Will Wagner.

The senior softball player is Taylor Weiss.

Baseball seniors are Jonathan Barnes, Kris Cook, Logan Doll, Wil Harnetiaux and Kyle Tipsword.

WGEL wished all of the senior athletes from Greenville high School good luck in their future endeavors.