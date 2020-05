WGEL is recognizing the Mulberry Grove High School senior spring athletes who were not able to play their final season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Softball seniors were Emma Jackson, Trista Koertge and Kim Bone.

Baseball seniors were Braden Mosley, Marcus Redou, Kaleb Scoggins and Elijah Erck.

WGEL wished each of them good luck in future endeavors.