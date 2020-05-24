Roxana Leaving SCC

The South Central Conference is officially looking for a new member.

The Roxana School Board has voted to leave the SCC and join a revamped Cahokia Conference, effective no later than the 2022-2023 school year, and earlier if the SCC can find a school.

The Cahokia Conference is expanding to 18 schools with three divisions of six. Breese Central, Carlyle and Trenton Wesclin are already in the league.

Roxana had already given the South Central Conference two years notice it might be leaving.

The remaining South Central Conference schools are Greenville, Hillsboro, Vandalia, Pana, Litchfield, Southwestern Piasa, Staunton, Carlinville and Gillespie.