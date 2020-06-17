Former Cardinal Opens Training Facility In Centralia

Centralia native and former St. Louis Cardinal Gary Gaetti has opened a new training facility in his hometown.

According to its website, Gaetti Sports Academy offers 18,000 sq. foot of clear span space equipped with the latest and greatest analytics and technology called Hitrax. The academy has eight hitting cages and six pitching cages. The climate controlled space can be used year round. Food and drink is available in an observation lounge for family and spectators. The field can also be converted to support the sport of your choice. For example, we can raise our netting system to create a full MLB regulation sized infield that can be adjusted to fit your needs. We can create special events for Teams, Birthday parties, and even corporate parties.

The academy is taking registrations for training that starts Monday, June 22 at the new facility.

For more, visit GaettiSports.com.