Greenville Country Club Father-Son Tournament Results

On Saturday, June 20, the annual Father/Son Golf Tournament was held at the Greenville Country Club. 27 two person teams participated in the golf tournament. The format was a two person scramble. A very big shout-out to Doug Fletcher, Greenville Country Club President & Steven Rommerskirchen, Tournament Director for making this event such a success!!!

See the attached PDF of the results – Review and let me know if you have any questions.

Championship Flight winners: 4 teams shot a score of 66 (6 under par) after a scorecard playoff the 2020 Father/Son Champions were determined:

1st place Championship flight: Doug Stroud & Chis Barth – 2020 Father/Son Champions

2nd place Championship flight: Bob Howard & Derrick Herker

3rd place Championship flight: Clint & Paige Hamel

4th place Championship flight: Mike & Joe Kelly

“A” Flight winners: 4 teams shot a score of 69 (3 under par) after a scorecard playoff “A” Flight winner were determined:

Tie for 1st Place “A” Flight: Jane & Scott Eaton

Tie for 1st Place “A” Flight: John Karnowski & Joey Williams

3rd place “A” Flight: Mike Coling Sr & Mike Coling Jr

4th place “A” Flight: Jim & Jace Keaster

“B” Flight winners: 3 teams shot 72 (even par) and 1 team shot 73 (1 over par) after a scorecard playoff “B” Flight winner were determined:

1st place “B” Flight: John & Tom Kennedy (Shot 72 even par)

2nd place “B” Flight: Tony & Derrick Atchison (Shot 72 even par)

3rd place “B” Flight: Veanne Ennen & Mark Ennen (Shot 72 even par)

4th place “B” Flight: Bill Hentze & Grant Hentze (Shot 73 which is 1 over par)

SKIN WINNERS

Mike & Joe Kelly – Recorded a 2 (Eagle) on the par 4 2nd hole

Terry & Ben Barth – Recorded a 3 (Eagle) on the par 5 4th hole

Jim and Jace Keaster – Recorded a 3 (Eagle) on the par 5 7th hole

Denny and Roger Lloyd – Recorded a 3 (Eagle) on the par 5 13th hole