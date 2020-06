For the fifth year, the Jack Trager Memorial Panther Pride Golf Scramble will be held Friday, July 31 at Indian Springs Golf Course near Fillmore.

The event honors Trager, a former coach at Greenville University.

There are openings for 20 teams. The deadline to register is July 17.

On July 31, the registration table opens at 7:30 a.m., the scramble starts at 8 a.m. and a catered lunch and prizes will be presented at 1 p.m.

All proceeds are used for Greenville University student-athletes.