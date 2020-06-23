Highland Speedway Results For June 20

Nice weather and a very eager group of racing fans made for a fun night of racing on Saturday at Highland Speedway. This was opening night of the delayed 2020 season and four classes of stock car racing were hotly contested by nearly 60 entries.

In the UMP Steve Schmitt Late Model Class, #10 Daryn Klein (Fairview Heights) led the 25-lap feature from start to finish to gain his second feature win in as many nights (Tri-City Speedway on Friday). #78 Chad Zobrist (Highland) and #52 Matt Bailey (Highland) finished second and third respectively.

The UMP O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Modified Class saw the #24S of Jacob Steinkoenig (Highland) smoothly drive to the win in the yellow flag-filled feature race. Running a close second and third were #84 Tyler Deibert (Highland) and #88 Rob Lee (Sorento).

#3W B.J. Deal (Brownstown) took the lead in the final laps of the UMP Carquest Auto Parts ProModified Class feature race and never looked back. #787 Cody Zobrist (Highland) led for much of the race but faded to second while #5 Owen Steinkoenig (Highland) finished third.

Lastly the Cheetah Mobile Device Repairs Street Stock Class feature race was won by 2019 Highland Speedway Track Champion #9X Trevor Isaak (Highland). #68 Terry McCann (Cottage Hills) finished second and #36 Eric Harris (St. Jacob) third in the 12-lap race.

Race #2 of the 2020 racing season will be held Saturday, June 27th at Highland Speedway. Grandstands open at 5:30pm with races starting at 6:30pm. More information can be found on the Highland Speedway Facebook page or by going to www.highlandspeedway.com.