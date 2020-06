I-70 QMA June 20 Results

The I-70 Quarter Midget Association has been cleared to begin racing again.

Their first one was Saturday night, June 20th. Feature winners include:

JR HONDA

1) Hagen Langley, of Greenville

2) Olivia Grimes, of Grant, Alabama

3) Brody Hartlieb, of Breese

UNRESTRICTED ANIMAL

1) Zander Kapp, of Trenton

2) Jackson Rheim, of O’Fallon, IL

JR ANIMAL

1) Brody Hartlieb, of Breese

2) Olivia Grimes, of Grant, Alabama

3) Merrick Ricklefs, of Breese

SR ANIMAL

1) Tinley Walker, of Greenville

2) Landen Ricklefs, of Breese

LT 160

1) Talan Walker, of Greenville

2) Hagen Langley, of Greenville

SR HONDA

1) Landen Ricklefs, of Breese