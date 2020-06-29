June 27 Highland Speedway Results

It turned out to be a beautiful night for racing at Highland Speedway on Saturday with the rain holding off until well after the last checkered flag. Five classes of racing produced 66 cars and there were some heated moments during the Late Models and ProModifieds feature races that had the crowd on their feet.

The UMP Steve Schmitt Late Model Class saw the #6K of Michael Kloos (Trenton) battle it out early with #30 Mark Voigt (Marine) before Voigt spun out on turn 3 and was forced to head to the pits. Kloos put on an impressive showing of speed and pulled away for an easy win. #78 Chad Zobrist (Highland) and #10 Daryn Klein (Fairview Heights) fought intensely in the second half of the feature to finish second and third respectively. Plenty of bumping and pushing in this race is sure to spill over and make for some interesting competition later in the year.

In the UMP O’Reilly’s Auto Parts Modified Class the #70 of Brian Bielong (Summerfield) held off several hard charges from 7-time National Champion #24H Mike Harrison (Highland) and took the checkered flag. In one of the most exciting races of the night, the #54 of Shaun Horstmann (Highland) drove through the field gaining four spots and overtook Harrison on the last lap for second.

There was drama in the UMP Carquest Auto Parts ProModified Class feature race as the #787 of Cody Zobrist (Highland) and #5 Owen Steinkoenig (Highland) got stuck together on a restart that required several minutes of work to get the cars separated. Zobrist was given back his spot out front on the next restart and drove away with the win. The confrontation spilled over into victory circle and some team members had to be removed from the infield to prevent a skirmish. A steady performance by #52 Billy Knebel (Pocahontas) gave him second while #81 Garrett Schumacher (Pocahontas) rounded out the top three.

The Cheetah Mobile Device Repairs Street Stock Class feature race was won for the second week in a row by the #9X of Trevor Isaak (Highland). Isaak completed the weekend sweep of Tri-City and Highland and really seems dialed in early in the season. #242 Blake Steib (Highland) finished second and #93 Kaleb Stajduhar (Marine) gained four positions to finish third.

Lastly in the Casey’s General Stores Micro Class the #94 Jordan Clary (Edwardsville) ran away with the victory in this 600cc winged car division. #53 of Sean Robbins and #33M Ryan Mueller (Manitowoc, WI) finished second and third. These high-revving racers put on a great show and reached speeds of 70- 80mph on the ¼ mile track at Highland Speedway with some of the best lap times of any class.

No races next week on Saturday, July 4 for the holiday. Racing resumes at Highland Speedway with Race #3 of the 2020 racing season on Saturday, July 11. Grandstands open at 5:30pm with races starting at 6:30pm.

Be sure to check out WGEL’s Highland Information every Monday morning at 7:50 AM for results from the Highland Speedway, courtesy of Hy-Tech Transmission & Auto Repair.