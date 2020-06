Recent Mulberry Grove High School graduate Trista Koertge will play college volleyball.

Trista has agreed to attend Lincoln Trail Community College in Robinson and be a part of the Lady Statesmen’s volleyball team.

Attending the recent letter of intent signing ceremony were Trista’s father, Devin Koertge; mother, Sherri Koertge; sister, Jade Koertge; and Mulberry Grove Volleyball Coach, Heidi Tarasuik.