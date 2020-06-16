KPD Rec Ball Is Back

With everything that has happened the past few months due to COVID-19, everyone, especially children, are anxious to get outside and do something.

Several local youngsters were excited Monday to begin action in the Kingsbury Park District baseball rec program at the Jaycee Field.

Chad Nelson, one of the coaches for the program, told Jeff Leidel the youths were excited to finally have a glove, ball and bat in their hands. He specified they were maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Click below to hear more:

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said the district still has openings for its instructional softball and Art in the Park programs. For more information go online to KingsburyParkDistrict.com.