KPD Tennis Program Filling Quickly

With activities limited this summer for boys and girls, it wasn’t surprising the recently announced Kingsbury Park District tennis program filled up quickly.

Youths can still get on a waiting list in case the program is expanded.

Kayla Curry, park district recreation programmer, said lessons are held June 15 – July 9, Monday through Thursday, at the Greenville University tennis courts. Participants progress through three weeks of drills. KPD has taken steps to modify the program to meet all COVID-19 guidelines.

Registration and more information are available online at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.