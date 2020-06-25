KPD To Proceed With Tennis Program

Having found a new location, the Kingsbury Park District is ready to proceed with its tennis program.

The start of the program was delayed when the district learned the Greenville University courts were not available.

KPD will now use the two tennis courts at Bond County Unit 2 high school in Greenville. Play begins June 29 and the program goes through July 23.

Due to COVID-19, there is a limit of eight players per time slot.

Tennis instructions are being provided for two age groups, 8 through 11 and 12 and older. Due to the limited number of courts, there will be morning and evening classes.

Kayla Curry, park district recreation programmer, said there is the possibility of having additional classes in the morning and evening if there are more participants.

For more information, go online to KingsburyParkDistrict.com.