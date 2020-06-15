Wednesday Golf League Results

On Wednesday, June 10th the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Gold League started its 2020 season. This year’s outstanding local sponsors are:

DIVISION 1

Donnewald Distributing

Micks Auto Body

Bradford Bank

FNB – First National Bank

WGEL

FCI – Federal Correctional Institution

DIVISION 2

4th Street Lanes

L&B Flooring

Snyder Financial

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors

State Farm Insurance

DeMoulin Brothers and Company

Week one started on Wednesday, June 10th. Below are the results from week 1.

Division 1 play:

Donnewald Distributing vs Micks Auto Body

Donnewald with a convincing win registering 47 point to Micks Auto Body’s 25 points

FNB – First National Bank vs WGEL

In a very close match FNB edged out WGEL, FNB winning by a score of 39 to 33

Bradford Bank vs FCI – Federal Correctional Institution

Bradford Bank beats FCI by 20 points, winning 46 to 26

Division 2 play:

4th Street Lanes vs DeMoulin Brothers and Company

4th Street Lanes picks up a week 1 win by beating DeMoulin’s 43 to 29

L&B Flooring vs Snyder Financial

Snyder Financial started off the year with a big win over L&B Flooring 43 to 29

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors vs State Farm Insurance

In an exciting match PCI defeated State Farm by a score of 40 to 32

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 1)

Par 3 – Hole #3: Mike Ennen from Bradford Bank

Par 3 – Hole #8: Steven Rommerskirchen from FNB – First National Bank

BEST GROSS SCORES WEEK 1

Steven Rommerskirchen – FNB – shot 34 (2 under par)

John Kennedy – WGEL – shot 37 (1 over par)

Clint Hamel – State Farm Insurance – shot 38 (2 over par)

BEST NET SCORE WEEK 1 (after handicap)

Steven Rommerskirchen – FNB – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

John Kennedy – WGEL – shot a net 34 (2 under par)

Wayne Baldwin – 4th Street Lanes – shot a net 35 (1 under par)

Mike Ennen – Bradford Bank – shot a net 35 (1 under par)

John Karnowski – FCI – shot a net 35 (1 under par)

Chad “Nelly” Nelson – FNB – shot a net 35 (1 under par)

SKINS

Wayne Baldwin – 4th Street Lanes – Scored a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole #5

Denny Ennen – Micks Auto Body – Scored a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole #8

Week 2 will be played on Wednesday, June 17.