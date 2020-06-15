Wednesday Golf League Results

On Wednesday, June 10th the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Gold League started its 2020 season. This year’s outstanding local sponsors are:
DIVISION 1
Donnewald Distributing
Micks Auto Body
Bradford Bank
FNB – First National Bank
WGEL
FCI – Federal Correctional Institution
DIVISION 2
4th Street Lanes
L&B Flooring
Snyder Financial
PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors
State Farm Insurance
DeMoulin Brothers and Company
Week one started on Wednesday, June 10th. Below are the results from week 1.
Division 1 play:
Donnewald Distributing vs Micks Auto Body
Donnewald with a convincing win registering 47 point to Micks Auto Body’s 25 points
FNB – First National Bank vs WGEL
In a very close match FNB edged out WGEL, FNB winning by a score of 39 to 33
Bradford Bank vs FCI – Federal Correctional Institution
Bradford Bank beats FCI by 20 points, winning 46 to 26
Division 2 play:
4th Street Lanes vs DeMoulin Brothers and Company
4th Street Lanes picks up a week 1 win by beating DeMoulin’s 43 to 29
L&B Flooring vs Snyder Financial
Snyder Financial started off the year with a big win over L&B Flooring 43 to 29
PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors vs State Farm Insurance
In an exciting match PCI defeated State Farm by a score of 40 to 32
CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 1)
Par 3 – Hole #3: Mike Ennen from Bradford Bank
Par 3 – Hole #8: Steven Rommerskirchen from FNB – First National Bank
BEST GROSS SCORES WEEK 1
Steven Rommerskirchen – FNB – shot 34 (2 under par)
John Kennedy – WGEL – shot 37 (1 over par)
Clint Hamel – State Farm Insurance – shot 38 (2 over par)
BEST NET SCORE WEEK 1 (after handicap)
Steven Rommerskirchen – FNB – shot a net 33 (3 under par)
John Kennedy – WGEL – shot a net 34 (2 under par)
Wayne Baldwin – 4th Street Lanes – shot a net 35 (1 under par)
Mike Ennen – Bradford Bank – shot a net 35 (1 under par)
John Karnowski – FCI – shot a net 35 (1 under par)
Chad “Nelly” Nelson – FNB – shot a net 35 (1 under par)
SKINS
Wayne Baldwin – 4th Street Lanes – Scored a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole #5
Denny Ennen – Micks Auto Body – Scored a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole #8
Week 2 will be played on Wednesday, June 17.