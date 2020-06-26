Wednesday Night Golf League Results

On Wednesday, June 24th the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League completed week 3 of the 2020 season:
AFTER 3 WEEKS OF PLAY CURRENT STANDINGS ARE:
DIVISION 1
1st place: Bradford Bank 132
2nd place: Donnewald Distributing 124
3rd place: FNB Community Bank 103
4th place: Micks Auto Body 99
5th place: WGEL 96
6th place: FCI – Federal Correctional Institution 94
DIVISION 2
1st place: PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 126
2nd place: Snyder Financial 120
3rd place: DeMoulin Brothers and Company 114
4th place: 4th Street Lanes 107
5th place: L&B Flooring 91
6th place: State Farm Insurance 90
Below are the results from week 3
Division 1 play:
Donnewald Distributing vs FCI – Federal Correctional Institution
* Donnewald and FCI played to a tie: 36 to 36
Bradford National Bank vs FNB Community Bank
* Bradford wins the match over FNB by a score of 39 to 33
Micks Auto Body vs WGEL
* WGEL wins the match over Micks Auto Body by a score of 38 to 34
Division 2 play:
4th Street Lanes vs State Farm Insurance
* 4th Street Lanes and State Farm played to tie: 36 to 36
L&B Flooring vs DeMoulin’s Brothers and Company
* L&B Flooring wins the match over DeMoulin’s by a score of 37 to 35
Snyder Financial vs PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors
* PCI wins the match over Snyder Financial by a score of 39 to 33
CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 3)
Par 3 – Hole #3: Michael Wernle – State Farm Insurance
Par 3 – Hole #8: Al Belcher – WGEL
BEST GROSS SCORES WEEK 3
Mike Wernle – State Farm Insurance – shot 34 (2 under par)
Keith Baldwin – WGEL – shot 36 (even par)
Jim Leitschuh – Donnewald Distributing – shot 36 (even par)
Ben Barth – PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – shot 36 (even par)
BEST NET SCORE WEEK 1 (after handicap)
Michael Ennen – Bradford Bank – shot a net 29 (7 under par)
Zach Marchello – 4th Street Lanes – shot a net 31 (5 under par)
Brian Wernle – State Farm Insurance – shot a net 31 (5 under par)
Keith Baldwin – WGEL – shot a net 32 (4 under par)
SKINS
2 skins were awarded in week 3
Michael Ennen – Bradford Bank – Scored a NET 0 (Double Eagle/Albatross) on par 3 hole #3
Brian Wernle – State Farm Insurance – Scored a NET 3 (Eagle) on par 5 hole #7
Week 4 will be played on Wednesday, July 1st.