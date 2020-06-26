Wednesday Night Golf League Results

On Wednesday, June 24th the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League completed week 3 of the 2020 season:

AFTER 3 WEEKS OF PLAY CURRENT STANDINGS ARE:

DIVISION 1

1st place: Bradford Bank 132

2nd place: Donnewald Distributing 124

3rd place: FNB Community Bank 103

4th place: Micks Auto Body 99

5th place: WGEL 96

6th place: FCI – Federal Correctional Institution 94

DIVISION 2

1st place: PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 126

2nd place: Snyder Financial 120

3rd place: DeMoulin Brothers and Company 114

4th place: 4th Street Lanes 107

5th place: L&B Flooring 91

6th place: State Farm Insurance 90

Below are the results from week 3

Division 1 play:

Donnewald Distributing vs FCI – Federal Correctional Institution

* Donnewald and FCI played to a tie: 36 to 36

Bradford National Bank vs FNB Community Bank

* Bradford wins the match over FNB by a score of 39 to 33

Micks Auto Body vs WGEL

* WGEL wins the match over Micks Auto Body by a score of 38 to 34

Division 2 play:

4th Street Lanes vs State Farm Insurance

* 4th Street Lanes and State Farm played to tie: 36 to 36

L&B Flooring vs DeMoulin’s Brothers and Company

* L&B Flooring wins the match over DeMoulin’s by a score of 37 to 35

Snyder Financial vs PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors

* PCI wins the match over Snyder Financial by a score of 39 to 33

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 3)

Par 3 – Hole #3: Michael Wernle – State Farm Insurance

Par 3 – Hole #8: Al Belcher – WGEL

BEST GROSS SCORES WEEK 3

Mike Wernle – State Farm Insurance – shot 34 (2 under par)

Keith Baldwin – WGEL – shot 36 (even par)

Jim Leitschuh – Donnewald Distributing – shot 36 (even par)

Ben Barth – PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – shot 36 (even par)

BEST NET SCORE WEEK 1 (after handicap)

Michael Ennen – Bradford Bank – shot a net 29 (7 under par)

Zach Marchello – 4th Street Lanes – shot a net 31 (5 under par)

Brian Wernle – State Farm Insurance – shot a net 31 (5 under par)

Keith Baldwin – WGEL – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

SKINS

2 skins were awarded in week 3

Michael Ennen – Bradford Bank – Scored a NET 0 (Double Eagle/Albatross) on par 3 hole #3

Brian Wernle – State Farm Insurance – Scored a NET 3 (Eagle) on par 5 hole #7

Week 4 will be played on Wednesday, July 1st.