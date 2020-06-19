Wednesday Night Golf League Results

On Wednesday, June 17th the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League completed week 2 of the 2020 season:
DIVISION 1
Donnewald Distributing
Micks Auto Body
Bradford Bank
FNB – First National Bank
WGEL
FCI – Federal Correctional Institution
DIVISION 2
4th Street Lanes
L&B Flooring
Snyder Financial
PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors
State Farm Insurance
DeMoulin Brothers and Company
Below are the results from week 2
Division 1 play:
Donnewald Distributing vs FNB – First National Bank
Donnewald wins the match over FNB by a score of 41 to 31
Bradford National Bank vs WGEL
Bradford wins the match over WGEL by a score of 47 to 25
Micks Auto Body vs FCI – Federal Correctional Institution
Micks Auto Body wins the match over FCI by a score of 40 to 32
Division 2 play:
4th Street Lanes vs Snyder Financial
Snyder Financial wins the match over 4th Street Lanes by a score of 44 to 28
L&B Flooring vs PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors
PCI wins the match over L&B Flooring by a score of 47 to 25
State Farm Insurance vs DeMoulin Brothers and Company
DeMoulins wins the match over State Farm by a score of 50 to 22
CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 2)
Par 3 – Hole #3: Steven Rommerskirchen from FNB – First National Bank
Par 3 – Hole #8: Dick Adkins from Donnewald Distributing
BEST GROSS SCORES WEEK 1
Steven Rommerskirchen – FNB – shot 35 (1 under par)
Mike Coling Jr. – DeMoulin Brothers and Company – shot 36 (even par)
Mike Wernle – State Farm Insurance – shot 36 (even par)
Tad Flowers – DeMoulin Brothers and Company – shot 36 (even par)
Dick Adkins – Donnewald Distributing – shot 36 (even par)
BEST NET SCORE WEEK 1 (after handicap)
Mike Bingham – PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – shot a net 32 (4 under par)
Denny Potthast – WGEL – shot a net 33 (3 under par)
Gary Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot a net 33 (3 under par)
Dick Adkins – Donnewald Distributing – shot a net 33 (3 under par)
SKINS
With the only skin of the week Joe Joe Hamel – FCI – Federal Correctional Institution – Scored a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole #5
Week 3 will be played on Wednesday, June 24