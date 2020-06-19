Wednesday Night Golf League Results

On Wednesday, June 17th the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League completed week 2 of the 2020 season:

DIVISION 1

Donnewald Distributing

Micks Auto Body

Bradford Bank

FNB – First National Bank

WGEL

FCI – Federal Correctional Institution

DIVISION 2

4th Street Lanes

L&B Flooring

Snyder Financial

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors

State Farm Insurance

DeMoulin Brothers and Company

Below are the results from week 2

Division 1 play:

Donnewald Distributing vs FNB – First National Bank

Donnewald wins the match over FNB by a score of 41 to 31

Bradford National Bank vs WGEL

Bradford wins the match over WGEL by a score of 47 to 25

Micks Auto Body vs FCI – Federal Correctional Institution

Micks Auto Body wins the match over FCI by a score of 40 to 32

Division 2 play:

4th Street Lanes vs Snyder Financial

Snyder Financial wins the match over 4th Street Lanes by a score of 44 to 28

L&B Flooring vs PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors

PCI wins the match over L&B Flooring by a score of 47 to 25

State Farm Insurance vs DeMoulin Brothers and Company

DeMoulins wins the match over State Farm by a score of 50 to 22

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 2)

Par 3 – Hole #3: Steven Rommerskirchen from FNB – First National Bank

Par 3 – Hole #8: Dick Adkins from Donnewald Distributing

BEST GROSS SCORES WEEK 1

Steven Rommerskirchen – FNB – shot 35 (1 under par)

Mike Coling Jr. – DeMoulin Brothers and Company – shot 36 (even par)

Mike Wernle – State Farm Insurance – shot 36 (even par)

Tad Flowers – DeMoulin Brothers and Company – shot 36 (even par)

Dick Adkins – Donnewald Distributing – shot 36 (even par)

BEST NET SCORE WEEK 1 (after handicap)

Mike Bingham – PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

Denny Potthast – WGEL – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

Gary Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

Dick Adkins – Donnewald Distributing – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

SKINS

With the only skin of the week Joe Joe Hamel – FCI – Federal Correctional Institution – Scored a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole #5

Week 3 will be played on Wednesday, June 24