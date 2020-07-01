Comets Golf Scramble Benefits Basketball, Football Team

The annual Comets Golf Scramble will be held at Greenville Country Club, Friday, July 17.

The event is a fundraiser for the Greenville High School football and boys basketball programs.

Coach Todd Cantrill said the golf scramble has become a tradition. John Corn started several years ago. Larry Stewart assumed leadership for a while, and then the Sports Boosters got involved. He said there are a great variety of people who participate, including alumni and fans.

Click below to hear his comments:

Tee times are 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Coach Cantrill said there are still team openings.

Click below to hear more:

The fee to participate is $80 per person or $320 per team.

Sponsors are also being sought. To contact Coach Cantrill, call 618-410-4959.