GHS A.D. On Departing Tennis Coach

For the past decade, the Greenville High School boy’s tennis program has been very successful, under the guidance of Coach Carl Brannon.

Brannon has resigned to move out of state for a new job.

GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat said Coach Brannon was a big influence on the tennis program and his players. He said he led the program for ten years and was very dedicated. He said Brannon is a great coach and better man. Alstat said officials are looking for a new tennis coach.

Brannon and his family have moved to Wisconsin. He was also instrumental in the creation in the Bond County Core Community Program.