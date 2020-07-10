July 8 Wednesday Night Golf League Results

On Wednesday, July 8th the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League completed week 4 of the 2020 season:

AFTER 4 WEEKS OF PLAY CURRENT STANDINGS ARE:

DIVISION 1

1st place: Donnewald Distributing 173

2nd place: Bradford Bank 155

3rd place: FNB Community Bank 150

4th place: FCI 134

5th place: WGEL 128

6th place: Micks Auto Body 124

DIVISION 2

1st place: PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 169

2nd place: Snyder Financial 153

3rd place: DeMoulin Brothers and Company 153

4th place: 4th Street Lanes 136

5th place: L&B Flooring 133

6th place: State Farm Insurance 120

Below are the results from week 4

Division 1 play:

FNB Community Bank vs Micks Auto Body

**FNB Community Bank wins this match over Micks Auto Body: 47 to 25

Bradford National Bank vs Donnewald Distributing

**Donnewald Distributing wins the match over Bradford Bank by a score of 49 to 23

FCI – Federal Correctional Institution vs WGEL

**FCI wins the match over WGEL by a score of 40 to 32

Division 2 play:

4th Street Lanes vs PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors

**PCI wins this match over 4th Street Lanes by a score of 43 tp 29

L&B Flooring vs State Farm Insurance

**L&B Flooring wins the match over State Farm by a score of 42 to 30

Snyder Financial vs Demoulins Brothers and Company

**Demoulins Brothers wins the match over Snyder Financial by a score of 39 to 33

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 4)

Par 3 – Hole #3: John Karnowski – FCI

Par 3 – Hole #8: Michael Wernle – State Farm Insurance

BEST GROSS SCORES WEEK 4

Ben Barth – PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – shot 35 (1 under par)

Gary Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot 36 (even par)

Mike Lawler – Demoulins Brothers and Company – shot 37 (1 over par)

Michael Wernle – State Farm Insurance – shot 37 (1 over par)

BEST NET SCORES WEEK 4 (after handicap)

Mike Lawler – Demoulins Brothers and Company – shot a net 31 (5 under par)

Derek Atchison – L&B Flooring – shot a net 32 (4 under par)

Al Belcher – FNB Community Bank – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

SKINS

3 skins were awarded in week 4

Mike Lawler – Demoulins Brothers and Company – Scored a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole #9

Derek Atchison – L&B Flooring – Scored a NET 4 (Birdie) on par 5 hole #7

Scott Workman – State Farm Insurance – Scored a NET 1 (Double Eagle/Albatross) on par 4 hole #5

Week 5 will be played on Wednesday, July 15th