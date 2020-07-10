July 8 Wednesday Night Golf League Results

On Wednesday, July 8th the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League completed week 4 of the 2020 season:
AFTER 4 WEEKS OF PLAY CURRENT STANDINGS ARE:
DIVISION 1
1st place: Donnewald Distributing 173
2nd place: Bradford Bank 155
3rd place: FNB Community Bank 150
4th place: FCI 134
5th place: WGEL 128
6th place: Micks Auto Body 124
DIVISION 2
1st place: PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 169
2nd place: Snyder Financial 153
3rd place: DeMoulin Brothers and Company 153
4th place: 4th Street Lanes 136
5th place: L&B Flooring 133
6th place: State Farm Insurance 120
Below are the results from week 4
Division 1 play:
FNB Community Bank vs Micks Auto Body
**FNB Community Bank wins this match over Micks Auto Body: 47 to 25
Bradford National Bank vs Donnewald Distributing
**Donnewald Distributing wins the match over Bradford Bank by a score of 49 to 23
FCI – Federal Correctional Institution vs WGEL
**FCI wins the match over WGEL by a score of 40 to 32
Division 2 play:
4th Street Lanes vs PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors
**PCI wins this match over 4th Street Lanes by a score of 43 tp 29
L&B Flooring vs State Farm Insurance
**L&B Flooring wins the match over State Farm by a score of 42 to 30
Snyder Financial vs Demoulins Brothers and Company
**Demoulins Brothers wins the match over Snyder Financial by a score of 39 to 33
CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 4)
Par 3 – Hole #3: John Karnowski – FCI
Par 3 – Hole #8: Michael Wernle – State Farm Insurance
BEST GROSS SCORES WEEK 4
Ben Barth – PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors – shot 35 (1 under par)
Gary Brauns – Donnewald Distributing – shot 36 (even par)
Mike Lawler – Demoulins Brothers and Company – shot 37 (1 over par)
Michael Wernle – State Farm Insurance – shot 37 (1 over par)
BEST NET SCORES WEEK 4 (after handicap)
Mike Lawler – Demoulins Brothers and Company – shot a net 31 (5 under par)
Derek Atchison – L&B Flooring – shot a net 32 (4 under par)
Al Belcher – FNB Community Bank – shot a net 33 (3 under par)
SKINS
3 skins were awarded in week 4
Mike Lawler – Demoulins Brothers and Company – Scored a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole #9
Derek Atchison – L&B Flooring – Scored a NET 4 (Birdie) on par 5 hole #7
Scott Workman – State Farm Insurance – Scored a NET 1 (Double Eagle/Albatross) on par 4 hole #5
Week 5 will be played on Wednesday, July 15th