Sports Expected In Fall, Physicals Required

While there are still questions about school sports for this fall, Greenville Athletic Director Joe Alstat says parents and athletes should plan as though the seasons will proceed as scheduled.

He reported athletes must have current physicals in order to practice and play.

Fall sports in Bond County Unit 2 include high school football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ soccer, girls’ tennis, boys’ and girls’ golf, and cheerleading, and junior high baseball and girl’s basketball.