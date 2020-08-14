August 12 Wednesday Night Golf Results

On Wednesday, August 12 the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League completed week 8 of the 2020 season:

Divisional Champions were crowned on Wednesday evening at GCC

4th Street Lanes defeated State Farm Insurance by a score of 39 to 33 to claim the Division 2 Championship. 4th Street Lanes will be the #1 Seed in the Championship Flight of the Wednesday Night Golf League at Greenville Country Club which will begin on August 12.

FCI defeated Micks Auto Body by a score of 38 to 34 to claim the Division 1 Championship. FCI will be the #2 Seed in the Championship Flight of the Wednesday Night Golf League at Greenville Country Club which will begin on August 12.

Other matches in the final round of Divisional Playoffs:

Reigning GCC Wed Night League Champions, Donnewald Distributing destroyed FNB Community Bank by a score of 50 to 22 and will have a chance to defend there championship starting next week in the Championship Flight of the League as the 5th seed.

DeMoulin Brothers and Company continues to struggle in this years playoffs picking up there second loss in this years playoffs losing to PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors by a score of 23 to 49. PCI will advance to the Championship Flight as the 6th seed and have a chance to win elusive Wednesday Night League Championship.

Championship Flight Seedings (one of these teams will be crowned league champion in 3 weeks, September 2nd).

1st seed: 4th Street Lanes – Receives a bye in 1st round

2nd seed: FCI – Federal Correctional Institution – Receives a bye in 1st round

3rd seed: Micks Auto Body: Will play 6 seed PCI in 1st round action, Wed 8/19

4th seed: State Farm Insurance: Will play defending champions Donnewald Distributing in 1st round on Wed 8/19

5th seed: Donnewald Distributing

6th seed: PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors

Consolation Flight Seedings

1st seed: DeMoulin Brothers and Company – Receives a bye in 1st round

2nd seed: FNB Community Bank – Receives a bye in 1st round

3rd seed: Snyder Financial – Will play 6 seed L&B Flooring in 1st round action, Wed 8/19

4th seed: Bradford Bank – Will play 5 seed WGEL in 1st round on Wed 8/19

5th seed: WGEL

6th seed: L&B Flooring

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 8)

Par 3 – Hole #3: John Karnowski – Team FCI

Par 3 – Hole #8: Dick Adkins – Donnewald Distributing

TOP GROSS SCORES FOR WEEK 8 GOES TO:

Dick Adkins – Donnewald Distributing: shot 34 which is 2 UNDER par

Clint Hamel – State Farm Insurance: shot 34 which is 2 UNDER par

Dr. Benjamin Barth – PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors: shot 34 which is 2 UNDER par

TOP NET SCORE FOR WEEK 8 GOES TO (after handicap):

Dick Adkins – Donnewald Distributing: shot a NET 31 which is 5 UNDER par. Great Shooting Dick!!!!

SKINS

4 skins were awarded in week 8

Mike Ennen of Bradford Bank – Scored a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole #2

Brian Wernle of State Farm Insurance – Scored a NET 3 (Eagle) on par 5 hole #4

Mike Bingham of PCI – Scored a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole #8

Eric Huffman of 4th Street Lanes – Scored a NET 1 (Double Eagle/Albatross) on par 4 hole #9

Only 3 weeks remain in the 2020 Wednesday Night League Season – Championship & Consolation play begins on Wednesday, August 19 at 5:30pm – Greenville Country Club.