August 19 Wednesday Night Golf League Update

On Wednesday, August 19 the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League completed week 9 of the 2020 season:

Final 4 is set for the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night League Championship

4th Street Lanes vs Donnewald Distributing – will play each other Wednesday, 8/26

Federal Correctional Institution vs Piasa Commercial Interiors – will play each other Wednesday, 8/26

In playoff action on Wednesday, 8/19 it was win or your season is done:

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors defeated Micks Auto Body 39 to 33, advancing PCI into the final 4 and sending Micks Auto Body home. PCI was led by Ben Barth and Chris Bandy, both golfers performed very well in this pressure packed match.

In the other Championship Flight match it was never close, as Donnewald Distributing ran away with it and had little trouble defeating State Farm Insurance, 45 to 27. Top performers for Donnewald in this match were team captain Gary Brauns and Dick Adkins.

CONSOLATION FLIGHT

Bradford Bank defeated WGEL by a score of 44 to 28

* Top performer for Bradford Bank was team captain Doug Stroud – Shooting a very nice 2 over par 38.

Snyder Financial defeated L&B Flooring by a score of 41 to 31

* Top performer for Snyder Financial was Ryan Conner – Shooting 4 over par 40.

The disappointing 2020 season for WGEL and L&B Flooring is now over. However, Bradford Bank and Snyder Financial advance in the Consolation Flight and have a chance to claim consolation honors in the GCC Wednesday Night Golf League.

DeMoulin Brothers and Company vs Bradford Bank – will play each other Wednesday, 8/26

FNB Community Bank vs Snyder Financial – will play each other Wednesday, 8/26

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 9)

Par 3 – Hole #3: Dusty Bauer – FNB Community Bank

Par 3 – Hole #8: John Karnowski – Team FCI

TOP GROSS SCORES FOR WEEK 9 GOES TO:

Clint Hamel – State Farm Insurance: shot 36 which is EVEN par

Dr. Benjamin Barth – PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors: shot 36 which is EVEN par

TOP NET SCORE FOR WEEK 9 GOES TO (after handicap):

John Karnowski – Team FCI: shot a NET 32 which is 4 UNDER par.

SKINS

3 skins were awarded in week 9

Gary Dollinger of Snyder Financial – Scored a NET 3 (Birdie) on par 4 hole #1

Glen Mueller of Micks Auto Body – Scored a NET 3 (Eagle) on par 5 hole #7

John Karnowski of Team FCI – Scored a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole #8

Championship & Consolation play will resume on Wednesday, August 26 at 5:30pm – Greenville Country Club.