Blue Jays A & B Baseball Teams Fall In Opener

The Greenville Junior High baseball team began its season Saturday at home with two games against Roxana.

The Jays’ “A” team lost 5-1. Greenville took the lead in the second inning when Declan Graber walked. Courtesy runner Nolan Tabor went to second on Gus Olson’s sacrifice bunt then Tabor scored on successive wild pitches.

Roxana posted two runs in the third, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The Jays’ only hit came off the bat of Ben Hutchinson.

Hutchinson pitched the first six innings, striking out five and allowing five hits. C.J. Jackson tossed the last inning, striking out two, walking one and yielding a hit.

Greenville lost the “B” game in five innings.

Trey Melton singled in the fourth inning for the Jays then a run scored on a wild pitch. Other Greenville hits were by Dominic Sanchez and Griffin Prater.

Ben Weidemann Drake Curry, Dayton Oliver and Gavin Doll pitched for the Blue Jays.

Greenville played at Wesclin Tuesday, will play at Carlyle Wednesday, and hosts Vandalia Friday at 4:30 p.m.