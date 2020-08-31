Changes To GHS Tennis Schedule

Some changes have been made in the Greenville High School girls’ tennis schedule.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat said since Greenville University is not allowing fans to watch matches, due to COVID-19, four dates have been moved from home to Hillsboro.

They include Tuesday’s match against Hillsboro, a doubles tournament on September 12 and another dual match with Hillsboro on September 16.

The South Central Conference Tournament was to be played October 9 in Greenville, but will now be at Hillsboro.