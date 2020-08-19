Eagles Baseball Split Two

The Mulberry Grove Junior High baseball Eagles began their season this week, splitting two games.

They rolled to a 19-0 victory at Altamont Monday.

Braden Budnicki was the winning pitcher, shutting out the home team on one hit. He struck out eight during the four innings of play.

The Eagles erupted for nine runs in the first inning then added runs in each of the next three frames.

Hitting safely and/or scoring runs were Rowdy Sussenbach, Logan Bauer, Jackson Icenogle, Budnicki, Grady Quick, Hagan Heinrichsmeyer, Connor Hartmann, Lucas Epperson, and Hunter Altenberger. Korven Smith also reached base.

Tuesday, the Mulberry Grove boys lost at home to Altamont Lutheran 6-2.

The visitors took the lead with four runs in the third. The Eagles scored both of their runs in the bottom of the third.

Offensively for Mulberry Grove, Bauer banged out three hits, Sussenbach had two, and Icenogle and Budnicki hit safely.

Sussenbach was the Eagles starting pitcher. Altamont Lutheran struck out four times in the game and totaled seven hits.

The Eagles host Nokomis this Monday.