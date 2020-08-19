Mulberry Grove HS Baseball Underway

Fall baseball is a go at the high school level.

Mulberry Grove plays fall baseball and Head Coach Chad Nelson told WGEL the Illinois High School Association has given approval to play games against teams in the conference and the COVID region.

The Aces have about 15 games this fall. The first was Wednesday at home against Woodlawn. They play at Ramsey Monday.

Coach Nelson has a roster of 13 players for the fall. His assistant coach is Scott Voyles.

Nelson reported there are no limits by the IHSA on the number of games that can be played in a week.