No Mulberry Grove Sports This Week

With Mulberry Grove schools going to all remote learning this week, due to COVID-19, all sports schedules in the district have affected.

Athletic Director Chad Nelson said there will be no practices or games this week.

The high school baseball team was to play Wednesday and Thursday.

The junior high softball girls were to play Tuesday and Thursday.

The junior high baseball squad had a game at Patoka on Tuesday. Nelson said it has been rescheduled for September 18.

The Eagles were originally slated to play Wednesday against Sandoval, but Sandoval had to cancel. Nelson reported a game was added for Wednesday against Greenville, but it has now been cancelled due to the Mulberry Grove situation.