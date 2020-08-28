North Mac Joining South Central Conference

North Mac at Virden in Macoupin County has accepted an invitation to join the South Central Conference.

The North Mac board voted this week to make the move.

The invitation was made when, earlier this summer, Roxana decided to leave the South Central Conference and join the Cahokia Conference.

The conference moves take effect in the 2022-23 school year.

North Mac will be leaving the Sangamo Conference.

Once North Mac joins the SCC, the conference will consist of the Panthers, Greenville, Hillsboro, Litchfield, Vandalia, Pana, Staunton, Gillespie, Carlinville and Southwestern Piasa.