Due to the COVID situation, all sports events at Greenville High School have been cancelled for this week.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat said a decision about matches for next week will be made soon.

The high school boys’ golf team was to play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of this week and the girls’ golf team had matches set for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

The girls’ tennis team was to open its season Saturday.

Cross country does not begin competition until September 1.