Week 10 Wednesday Night Golf League Results

On Wednesday, August 26 the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League completed week 10 of the 2020 season:

Donnewald Distributing vs Federal Correctional Institution in GCC Championship Match

After 10 weeks of play, it’s been narrowed down to two teams: On Wednesday, September 2nd, Donnewald Distributing will face FCI – winner will be crowned 2020 League Champions.

In playoff action on Wednesday, 8/26:

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

FCI – Federal Correctional Institution defeated PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 41 to 31, advancing FCI to the Club Championship finals. FCI was led by Bryan Wilderman and John Karnowski, both golfers played well and helped there team move on to the Championship match.

In the other Championship Flight match Donnewald Distributing defeated 4th Street Lanes by the same score of the FCI/PCI match, 41 to 31. Donnewald will go to the Championship Match for the second straight year. Donnewald was led by outstanding play from Tony Atchison who shot the night’s best net score (after handicap), Tony shot a net score of 32, which is 4 under par. Great Shooting Tony!!!

The Championship match on Wednesday, September 2nd between FCI and Donnewald Distributing is sure to be an intense golf match. Just 3 weeks ago, in week 7, FCI embarrassed Donnewald beating them by a score of 46 to 26. Both teams are looking forward to this rematch, FCI wants all to know that week 7 was not a fluke and Donnewald Distributing is definitely seeking revenge.

PCI will play 4th Street Lanes for 3rd place in the Championship flight.

CONSOLATION FLIGHT

Bradford Bank defeated DeMoulin Brothers and Company by a score of 43 to 29

* Top performer for Bradford Bank was Mike Ennen – Mike tied Tony Atchison for low NET score of the evening, shooting net 32, 4 under par.

FNB Community Bank defeated Snyder Financial by a score of 40 to 32

* Top performer for FNB was Steve Rommerskirchen – Shooting a very nice Gross score of 37, 1 over par.

It will be the “Battle of the Banks” on Wednesday, September 2nd as Bradford Bank will play FNB Community Bank for Consolation Championship honors.

DeMoulin Brothers will play Snyder Financial for 3rd place in the consolation flight.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 10

Par 3 – Hole #3: JR Hentz – 4th Street Lanes

Par 3 – Hole #8: Grant Hentze – 4th Street Lanes

TOP GROSS SCORES FOR WEEK 10 GOES TO:

Steve Rommerskirchen – FNB Community Bank: shot 37 (1 over par)

Dr. Benjamin Barth – PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors: shot 37 (1 over par)

Tad Flowers – DeMoulin Brothers: shot 37 (1 over par)

TOP NET SCORE FOR WEEK 10 GOES TO (after handicap):

Tony Atchison – Donnewald Distributing: shot a NET 32 which is 4 UNDER par.

Mike Ennen – Bradford Bank: shot a NET 32 which is 4 UNDER par.

SKINS

4 skins were awarded in week 10

Derek Atchison of L&B Flooring – Scored a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole #1 and a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole #5

Mike Ennen of Bradford Bank – Scored a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole #3

Doug Stroud of Bradford Bank – Scored a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole #6

Final week of play will be Wednesday, September 2nd at 5:30pm – Greenville Country Club.