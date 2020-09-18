Aces Baseball Falls Thursday

The Mulberry Grove Aces’ baseball team fell to Cowden Herrick-Beecher City Thursday afternoon by the score of 7-0.

The winning team scored twice in the opening inning, twice in the third, once in the fourth and two times in the fifth.

Dustin Steiner was the starting pitcher for the Aces. Tucker Johnson tossed the final three and two-thirds innings, allowing no earned runs, two hits and two walks, while striking out four.

Cowden Herrick-Beecher City finished with six hits and was given nine walks in the contest.

Mulberry Grove was limited to four hits on offense. They were by Blake Scoggins, Tucker Johnson, Nick Patterson and Jason Millikin.