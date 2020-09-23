Aces Baseball Falls To Brownstown-St. Elmo

In their second game of the Egyptian-Illini Conference baseball tournament Tuesday, the Mulberry Grove Aces suffered a tough loss against Brownstown-St. Elmo.

The final score was 6-5.

The Aces took the lead with four runs in the third inning, and led 5-4 after batting in the top of the fourth. Brownstown –St. Elmo tied the score in its half of the fourth and posted the winning run in the sixth.

Mulberry Grove totaled nine hits on offense. Connor Budnicki led the list with four. Players with one hit were Blake Scoggins, Tucker Johnson, Jason Millikin, Dustin Steiner and Carter Scoggins.

Johnson was starting pitcher, tossing four and one-third innings. He allowed seven hits, four earned runs and four walks while striking out six batters.

Budnicki pitched in relief, going one and two-thirds innings. He yielded three hits, a run and two walks, and struck out two.

The Aces’ final tournament game is Thursday on their home field at 4:15 p.m. The opponent will be Ramsey.