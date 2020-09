The Mulberry Grove Aces baseball team grabbed its second win of the season Tuesday.

The Aces topped Christ Our Rock Lutheran 8-6.

Pitching for the winners were Tucker Johnson, Daustin Steiner and Connor Budnicki.

Hitting safely for Mulberry Grove were Blake Scoggins, Johnson, Arjan Epperson, Daustin and Ethan Steiner, Jason Millikin, Budnicki, and Ty Bauer.