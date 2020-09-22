Aces In Baseball Tournament

The Mulberry Grove Aces were defeated Monday in their first game of the Egyptian-Illini Conference Baseball Tournament.

Playing on the road against number one seeded Cowden Herrick-Beecher City, the Aces lost 5-0.

After two scoreless innings, the home team took the lead with four runs in the third. The Bobcats added a run in the fifth.

Mulberry Grove was limited to two hits, both by Jason Millikin. Nick Patterson reached base on a walk.

Blake Scoggins pitched the first five inning for the Aces. He allowed four hits and three walks, while striking out eight batters.

Carter Scoggins pitched the final inning, walking one and striking out one.

Mulberry Grove had a tournament game at Brownstown-St. Elmo Tuesday afternoon and hosts Ramsey at 4:15 Thursday afternoon.