Big Ten Reverses Football Decision

Another COVID-19 decision has been reversed in the sports world.

There will be Big Ten Conference football after all.

In August, Big Ten officials announced fall sports could possibly be held in the spring.

This week, the conference’s presidents and chancellors met and decided to start an eight-game conference season on October 23.

The conference championship game is set for December 19.

Under the conference guidelines, anyone participating in games or practices must be tested on-site for COVID-19 and the test results must be known before stepping onto the field.

Any student-athlete testing positive cannot return to Big Ten athletics for at least 21 days.

Testing will begin September 30.

Two of the 14 Big Ten schools are in Illinois, including the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and Northwestern University at Evanston.