Blue Jays Baseball Results

The Greenville Blue Jays’ baseball team earned two victories last week, scoring a total of 25 runs in the two contests.

The Jays topped Staunton 9-4, taking a two-run lead in the first inning. By the seventh frame, the margin had expanded to seven runs.

Cohen Alstat was the winning pitcher, in relief of C J Jackson.

Alstat, Nolan Tabor and Jackson had two hits apiece. The other came from Gus Olson. Alstat scored three times while Ben Hutchinson, Declan Graber, Drake Curry, Olson, Jackson, and Kaleb Johnson crossed the plate once.

The Jays also defeated East Alton-Wood River 16-10.

They fell behind 5-2 after two innings, then posted runs in each of the remaining innings, including six in the fifth.

On offense, Greenville banged out 11 hits and was issued 12 walks.

Collecting hits were Gavin Doll, three; Olson and Tyler Batagglia, two each; and Hutchinson, Jackson, Tabor and Johnson, one apiece.

Doll, Graber and Alstat scored three runs each. Also scoring were Hutchinson, Jackson, Tabor, Batagglia and Johnson.

The winning pitcher for the Jays was Johnson, in relief of Hutchinson.

Playing at home Monday afternoon, the Greenville Blue Jays junior high baseball squad grabbed a 15-5 win over Pana in six innings.

The Jays trailed by a run after Pana posted a run in the top of the first, then the Greenville team scored in five of the six innings it came to bat.

The winning pitcher was Gavin Doll, who tossed five and two thirds innings.

Drake Curry went to the mound in relief and got the final out.

Offensively, the Blue Jays were led by Doll with three hits and five runs batted in. Kaleb Johnson also had three hits, while Ben Hutchinson, Curry and Gus Olson posted two hits each.

Curry and Olson had two RBIs apiece.

Crossing the plate for the Greenville team were Cohen Alstat, Hutchinson, Declan Graber, Curry, Nolan Tabor, Dayton Oliver, Tyler Batagglia and Johnson.