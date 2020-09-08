Blue Jays Baseball Top Staunton

The Greenville Blue Jays baseball team played at Staunton Thursday afternoon and posted a 10-2 victory.

Winning pitcher was Cohen Alstat, who threw the first six and one-thirds inning. Ben Hutchinson got the final two outs.

Offensively for the Blue Jays, Hutchinson and Drake Curry each had two hits. Other players with hits were Alstat, Gus Olson, Nolan Tabor and C J Jackson.

Scoring runs for the winners were Alstat, Hutchinson, Curry, Gavin Doll, Olson, Tabor and Jackson. Alstat and Hutchinson drove in two runs apiece, while Declan Graber, Curry and Jackson posted one RBI each.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to play at Highland St. Paul Tuesday (Sept 8).