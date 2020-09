The Greenville Blue Jays baseball squad earned an 8-5 win over Highland St. Paul on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays fell behind, 2-1, after the first inning, then took the lead with two in the second and four runs in the fifth.

Greenville scored eight times on four hits and nine walks.

Drake Curry had a double while Tyler Batagglia, Dayton Oliver and Gus Olson singled. Scoring runs were Batagglia, Curry, Dominic Sanchez, Griffin Prater, Gavin Doll and Olson.

Curry was the winning pitcher.