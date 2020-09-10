Classic Comets Football On WGEL

The 2018 Comet playoff run was a great one. The regular season started off rocky with a loss to Pana in week one and to Vandalia in week 3. And a 66-0 loss to Carlinville in week 9. The 6-3 Comets hit the playoffs with something to prove and prove it they did. The Comets beat a undefeated 9-0 Farmington team in round one 28-14 on the road then went North to face a very good Pleasant Plains team and won a hardnosed game 26-14 to go back to the Elite 8. We’ll relive the Pleasant Plains game this Friday at 7PM. A game worth reliving, join us this Friday.