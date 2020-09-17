Classic Comets This Week: GHS Vs. Carlinville

The first two weeks have been some great playoff games, but this Friday it’s time to reignite some conference rivalries. Let’s start with Carlinville. The Cavies beat the Comets 66-0 to end the 2018 regular season. So when the Comets went back to Carlinville the next year you knew both teams would be ready for a hard fought game. And neither team disappointed. They combined for 75 points but neither team led by more than 7 points at any given time. Join us this Friday as we bring you this great SCC rivalry game from 2019. Join Doug and Jeff at 7PM this Friday on WGEL Radio. Comet Classics this Friday.