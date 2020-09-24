Comets Classics: Greenville Vs. Vandalia Friday Night

We are continuing the conference rivalries with a nail bitter of a game vs Vandalia in 2015. It was the last game of the 2015 season and it came down to the very end. The Comets and Vandals have played some great tough games in their long rivalry, not only in football but basketball, baseball and well….just about every other sport we compete in and many of those games were broadcast here on WGEL Radio by Kent Kesner. Join Kent and Tom this Friday for a great Vandalia Comets football game and some memories. That’s this Friday at 7PM on WGEL Radio.