FCI Defeats Donnewald Distributing For Golf League Championship

On Wednesday, September 2nd the Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League completed the 2020 season: (11 weeks of play)

On Wednesday, 9/2/2020 – Federal Correctional Institution defeated Donnewald Distributing by a score of 38 to 34 to claim the Wednesday Night League Championship at Greenville Country Club. FCI vs Donnewald has become a bit of a grudge match this past season. FCI has faced Donnewald three times this past season and FCI was walked of the golf course victorious all three times. Team FCI won 6 weeks in a row while on their way to claim the League Championship. Team Captain for FCI, John Karnowski, shot his best 9 hole round of the year on Wednesday, shooting a score of 37, 1 over par, which definitely contributed to the team win.

In other action:

4th Street Lanes defeated Piasa Commercial Interiors by a score of 48 to 24. 4th Street Lanes claimed 3rd place honors in the Championship Flight of the Wednesday Night League. Team Captain and owner of 4th Street Lanes, John Helige had this to say after his win: “I am very proud to play golf with this group of people, we are a team in every sense of the word. Looking forward to Bowling Season and then next year’s golf season.”

Bradford Bank defeated FNB by a score of 44 to 28. Bradford Bank won the “Battle of the Banks” and claimed 1st place honors in the Consolation Flight of the Wednesday Night Golf League.

DeMoulin Brothers defeated Snyder Financial by a score of 40 to 32 – With this win DeMoulin’s claimed 3rd place honors in the Consolation Flight.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 11)

Par 3 – Hole #3: Dusty Bauer – FNB

Par 3 – Hole #8: Dave Grotts – State Farm Insurance

TOP GROSS SCORES FOR WEEK 11 GOES TO:

Mike Coling Jr – DeMoulin Brothers: shot 34 (2 under par)

Gator Brauns – Donnewald Distributing: shot 35 (1 under par)

Steve Rommerskirchen – FNB Community Bank: shot 37 (1 over par)

John Karnowski – FCI: shot 37 (1 over par)

JR Hentz – 4th Street Lanes: shot 37 (1 over par)

Jace Keaster – Bradford Bank: shot 37 (1 over par)

TOP NET SCORE FOR WEEK 11 GOES TO (after handicap):

Mike Coling Jr – DeMoulin Brothers: shot a NET 32 which is 4 UNDER par.

Mike Ennen – Bradford Bank: shot a NET 32 which is 4 UNDER par.

John Karnowski – FCI: shot a NET 33 which is 3 UNDER par.

JR Hentz – 4th Street Lanes: shot a NET 33 which is 3 UNDER par.

Gator Brauns – Donnewald Distributing: shot a NET 33 which is 3 UNDER par.

SKINS

4 skins were awarded in week 11

Dusty Bauer of FNB – Scored a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole #3

Bryan Wilderman of Team FCI – Scored a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole #6

Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen of FNB – Scored a GROSS 3 (Eagle) on par 5 hole #7

Mike Ennen of Bradford Bank – Scored a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole #8