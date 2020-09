The Greenville Lady Comets’ tennis team defeated Metro East Lutheran, 9-0, in a match played Tuesday on the Greenville University courts.

Singles winners included Paige Mathias, Ellie Schaufelberger, Evie Johnson, Katelyn Ridens, Mary-Kate Long and Cora Miller.

Posting doubles victories were the pairs of Mathias and Ridens, Johnson and Schaufelberger, and Anna Walker and Megan Fitzgerald.

The Lady Comets play at Triad Thursday.