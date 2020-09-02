GHS Golf Season Underway

Both Greenville High School golf teams began their seasons this week.

Tuesday, the Comet boys dropped a dual match to Vandalia at the Greenville Country Club.

Vandalia had a team score of 168 and Greenville’s score was 191.

Comets individual scores were Christian Bauer 45, Ryan Heath 46, Steven Jack 49, Leno Caldieraro 51, Dustin Rehkemper 59 and Dakota Lloyd 67.

The Lady Comets’ golf squad played at the Indian Springs Golf Course at Van Burensburg.

Four schools were in the match. Staunton won with the team total of 210 strokes, followed by Roxana at 211, Pana at 238 and Greenville at 240.

Top golfer for the Lady Comets was Abby Weiss with a nine-hole score of 53.