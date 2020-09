The Greenville High School girls’ tennis squad hosted a four-team quad format match last week.

The other teams were from Granite City, Alton Marquette and Bethalto Civic Memorial.

The Lady Comets defeated Granite City, tied with Marquette and lost to Civic Memorial.

Singles winners for GHS were Paige Mathias, Katelyn Ridens, Evie Johnson, and Ellie Schaufelberger.

Mary-Kate Long and Cora Miller won in doubles.