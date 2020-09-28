GHS Tennis Results

In high school girls’ tennis, the Greenville Lady Comets defeated Vandalia 7-2 last Wednesday.

Picking up singles wins were Ellie Schaufelberger, Evie Johnson, Katelyn Ridens, Anna Walker and Mary-Kate Long. Paige Mathias dropped a tough singles match in a super tiebreaker.

Winning in doubles were the duos of Johnson and Schaufelberger, and Long and Megan Fitzgerald.

Last Thursday, the GHS girls played at Triad.

Collinsville was the third team in the event.

Triad defeated Greenville and Collinsville 5-0, and the Lady Comets were edged by Collinsville 3-2. Winning in doubles for GHS were the pairs of Evie Johnson and Katelyn Ridens, and Anna Walker and Mary-Kate Long.